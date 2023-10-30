JK employees administered integrity pledge by LG

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday administered an integrity pledge to the employees of the union territory to mark the Vigilance Awareness week.

"Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha read out the Integrity Pledge and administered the oath to officers and staff," an official spokesman said.

The integrity pledge was read out to officers, SSF Personnel and staff of the Raj Bhavan, and Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners through the virtual mode at the civil secretariat on the occasion of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Sinha said there is a need for an integrated and collective approach to deal with corruption which impedes growth and undermines the moral fabric of society.

"In order to eliminate the cancer of corruption, all stakeholders have an important role to play. A corruption-free J&K is our vision as well as the mission," he added.

Sinha also highlighted the steps taken to improve public service delivery in all the organisations, paving the way towards good governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We must take this opportunity to renew our commitment to achieve the goals of promoting efficiency, accountability and probity in public life for a better future," he said.

The J&K union territory government is observing ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ from October 30 to November 5. The theme of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ this year is "Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation". PTI MIJ MIJ TIR TIR