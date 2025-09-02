JK: Family of 11 rescued from landslide-hit village

Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) Police on Tuesday reached out to a family in a mountainous hamlet of Ramban district, following a landslide and rescued a family of 11 members.

Police responded to a distress call after a landslide hit Hara village of Gool tehsil and rescued the family who were trapped, officials said.

Among the rescued were women and children, and they all have been shifted to a safer area, police said.

The operation was led by a police team headed by a probationary sub-inspector from Police Station Gool. PTI AB AMJ AMJ