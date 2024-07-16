J&K: Farewell held for Justice N Kotiswar Singh

Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) A full court farewell reference was on Tuesday held at the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to bid farewell to Justice N Kotiswar Singh, following his appointment as a Supreme Court Judge.

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.

Advocate General D C Raina, in his farewell address, described Justice Singh as a gentleman par excellence and lauded His Lordship for his dedication and commitment to his professional responsibilities.

He said Justice Singh was endeared by all in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh because of his polite conduct and behaviour.

The advocate general emphasised that Justice Singh has a great quality of making the environment of the court comfortable and easy which enabled the lawyers to put across their cases properly.

Justice Singh, in his address, thanked everyone for their undaunted professional commitment and the support extended to him during his tenure.

He said no Judge can dispense real justice without the cooperation of the Bar and the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh is full of young and energetic lawyers.

He said the young lawyers should display patience and work hard to ensure success in their noble profession.

He also appreciated the talent of the advocates for their aptitude and knowledge of Law.

I am overwhelmed by the warmth and affection shown by one and all, he added.