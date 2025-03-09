Mirwaiz Umar Farooq slams fashion show in Gulmarg during Ramzan

Srinagar: A fashion show held in the winter tourist resort of Gulmarg during the fasting month of Ramzan has evoked widespread criticism, with Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, saying obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.

"Outrageous! That In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?" the mirwaiz said in a post from his X handle.

He said those involved in organising the event should be held accountable.

"Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir!" he added.

Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat described the event as an attempt to demolish the moral, religious and ethical values of Kashmir.

"Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi nude men and women walking on snow. Will Tourism Deptt, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you hell bound to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values (sic)?" he asked in a post on X.