J&K: First batch of pilgrims return after completing Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) The first batch of 178 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned on Tuesday after completing the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah received the pilgrims at the Srinagar airport, they said.

"The flight carrying the first batch of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia who completed Haj arrived here this evening," the officials said.

The flight carrying 178 pilgrims arrived at 9:15 pm, they said.

The officials said that all arrangements were made for smooth return of the pilgrims.

Speaking to reporters outside the airport, the chief minister said he is grateful that he and his colleagues got the opportunity to welcome the pilgrims.

Abdullah said he is also grateful to the pilgrims for praying for Jammu and Kashmir and its people. PTI SSB AS AS