JK: Five injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded flea market in Srinagar on Sunday

Srinagar: Five people were injured when terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded flea market in the heart of the city here on Sunday, officials said.

The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists, the officials said.

The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

