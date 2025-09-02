JK floods: Minister to donate 2-months salary to CM relief fund

Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir minister Satish Sharma on Tuesday announced that he will be donating his two months’ salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit areas of the Union territory.

He said such contributions, though modest, can go a long way in extending timely help to families affected by natural calamities.

“The safety and welfare of the people is our topmost priority. The government is fully geared up to respond to any situation and all possible assistance will be extended to safeguard lives and property,” the minister said.

Sharma, who is Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, meanwhile, surveyed the Tawi river embankments to assess the water level situation.

Accompanied by senior officers of various departments, the minister took stock of the safety measures put in place to protect habitations located along the river banks and in adjoining low-lying areas.

He was briefed by officials about the deployment of machinery, availability of rescue boats, positioning of medical and relief teams and arrangements for temporary shelter camps in case of emergencies.

While interacting with the officers on the ground, the minister asked for the immediate dissemination of alerts to the public in vulnerable areas and stressed the importance of ensuring an adequate stock of essentials at relief centres.

He directed the Civil Supplies department to make advance provisions so that no family faces hardship in the event of displacement.