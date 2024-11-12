J&K: Former chief engineer booked for 'causing loss' to government exchequer

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former chief engineer of the Mughal Road project, Raman Puri, and Hindustan Construction Company for allegedly causing a huge financial loss to the government.

The case stems from an investigation into the settlement of claims related to the construction of the Mughal Road, a contract valued at more than Rs 214 crore, which was awarded to Hindustan Construction Company in 2005.

The project, aimed at constructing a road between Bufliaz and Shopian-Pulwama, was overseen by the development commissioner and approved by the State Contract Committee.

Initial agreements set the start date as March 1, 2006, with a 36-month completion deadline, later extended through supplementary agreements. However, despite the extended deadlines, the project was not completed on time, leading to further delays and eventual arbitration, a spokesperson of the ACB said.

The ACB investigation revealed that Puri, then chief engineer, allegedly collaborated with representatives from Hindustan Construction Company, circumventing official procedures to benefit the firm financially.

This alleged collusion included signing agreements on the company's letterhead and accepting terms that resulted in arbitration awards amounting to Rs 21.52 crore and an additional Rs 11.27 crore in favour of Hindustan Construction Company, the ACB spokesperson said.

This action allegedly prevented the imposition of Rs 54 crore in liquidated damages on the company for failing to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

The ACB spokesperson said Puri, by abusing his official position and conspiring with the firm, accepted terms that allowed undue financial benefits to Hindustan Construction Company, thereby causing a loss to the government exchequer.

"Consequently, a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway," he added. PTI AB RC