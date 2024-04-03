J&K: Gangster, police personnel killed; DGP vows to go 'hammer and tongs' against criminals

Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) A police sub-inspector and a wanted criminal were killed and a special police officer was injured in a gunfight on the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital premises in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, officials said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain paid rich tributes to slain Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma. The DGP pledged to go "hammer and tongs" against criminals, saying attempts are being made to set up a "Punjab-type" criminal syndicate in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma (32), who was posted at the Ramgarh (Samba) police station, suffered head injuries during the encounter that broke out on Tuesday evening outside the main hospital building in Kathua and subsequently, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Pathankot, the officials said, adding that Special Police Officer (SPO) Anil Kumar (40) also sustained injuries in the incident.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials went after gangster Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at the Ramgarh police station, leading to an exchange of fire near the GMC hospital around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

Vasudev was killed in the encounter while one of his associates was injured, she added. Vasudev was the leader of the notorious Shunoo group, sources said.

A wreath-laying ceremony for SI Sharma, who hailed from Sangoor village in Udhampur district, was held at the District Police Lines in Samba. It was led by the DGP, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Anand Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba Vinay Sharma.

"The Jammu police has taken its fight against narcotics and gangsters to a new level in the recent past.... We will go at it hammer and tongs to finish the menace as attempts are being made to set up a Punjab-type criminal syndicate," Swain told reporters in Samba.

He said Sharma's sacrifice will not go in vain and the force will intensify its drive against narcotics and gangsters.

"A strategy is being chalked out and we will get to its roots. They (criminals) are getting involved in land deals, narcotics and bovine smuggling to encash on the growing economic activities in the region where development has been taken to a different level with the setting up of industries, an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and educational institutions," the DGP said.

Describing Sharma's killing as unfortunate, the police chief said an operation was planned on getting specific information about the movements of Vasudev, who was on the police radar since a murder case was lodged around three months ago.

"We are not in a position to divulge further details of the incident as it will hamper our investigation. Our effort was to arrest the accused," he said, adding, "Police do not open fire on seeing a criminal and the surprise remains with the opponent. It was he who attacked first because we are bound by the laws of the land and they take advantage of it." The DGP said criminals earlier avoided direct confrontations with security personnel. "The incident shows that they have become more daring and dangerous with weapons. Our meaningful and purposeful action against them will be stronger than earlier," he added.

Earlier in the day, as Sharma's body was brought to the District Police Lines in Samba, the DGP laid a wreath on the coffin.

The wreath-laying ceremony was attended by Sharma's parents and wife. The body was later taken to Sharma's home town for the last rites.

In a statement, the LG said his administration is committed to creating a "fear-free" Jammu and Kashmir.

"I salute the valour and indomitable courage of SI Deepak Sharma, who made supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting and neutralising a most wanted gangster in Kathua. His supreme sacrifice will remain etched in our hearts. Deepest condolences to the family of martyr Deepak Sharma," Sinha said.

He said the country stands in solidarity with the slain sub-inspector's family and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Every drop of blood of our martyr will be avenged and we are committed to create a fear-free Jammu and Kashmir," he said. PTI SBL/TAS AB RC