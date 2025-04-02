J&K govt approves additional food grains free of cost to AAY households

Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the grant of additional food grains free of cost to Antyodaya Anna Yojana households with four or more members under the public distribution system (PDS). Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the initiative as a "major pro-people" decision, fulfilling the promise made in the budget for 2025-26.

As per the norms, this benefit is applicable only to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households under the PDS, the government said in an order. The total allocation for beneficiaries of AAY households shall be structured such that entitlement under all PDS schemes, including the National Food Security Act, does not exceed 10 kilograms per beneficiary in such households.

According to the order, additional allocations will be 5 kg for a four-member AAY family, 15 kg for a five-member family, 25 kg for a six-member household, and so on. At present, AAY households are entitled to get 35 kg of food grains per month for free. Rice will be provided based on its availability under the open market sale scheme (domestic), and it will be provided free of cost to eligible beneficiaries, the order said.

"The Finance department is authorized to provide additional budgetary support for implementing this initiative, which will be recouped into the respective revolving fund (food grains) accounts of both directorates," it added. The order also said that when the department of food & public distribution resumes the sale of wheat, the department will explore options to provide wheat and wheat flour, subject to approval by the competent authority.

The chief minister, who shared the order on Facebook, said "in a major pro-people decision, fulfilling the promise made in Budget 2025-26, the government of J&K will now provide additional food grains free of cost to all AAY households under the PDS." He emphasized that each beneficiary would receive up to 10 kg of food grains, ensuring enhanced food security for the region's most vulnerable families. PTI AB KVK KVK