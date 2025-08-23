JK govt begins process of taking over 215 schools linked to banned JeI

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday began the process of taking over the management of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said.

On Saturday morning, teams from the district administration and police visited these schools across the valley and took over their management, the officials said.

They said principals of the respective nearest higher secondary schools also accompanied the administration teams to take over the management of these schools.

The process follows after the School Education Department on Friday ordered the takeover of the schools affiliated with JeI and its Falah-e-Aam Trust.

"The Managing Committee of the 215 schools shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner concerned who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified," the order said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on February 28, 2019, and again on February 27, 2024, declared the Jel as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The Intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami (Jel)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT)," the order said.

It said the validity of the managing committees of these schools has expired, and also these panels have been "reported adversely" by the intelligence agencies.

The order said the decision to take over the managing committees of such schools has been taken in order to safeguard the academic future of the students enrolled in these schools.

The concerned District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with the School Education Department to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner, it added.