J&K govt committed to ensure women's safety, empowerment: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said his government is committed to ensure empowerment of women, and their safety, and dignity, and provide equal opportunities to them across all spheres of life.

Abdullah greeted the women on the International Women's Day, and lauded their strength, resilience and contribution to the society.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, the chief minister has extended his warm greetings and heartfelt appreciation to women for their strength, resilience, and invaluable contributions in shaping families, communities, and society," the CM's office said in a post on X.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring their empowerment, safety, dignity, and equal opportunities across all spheres of life, the post said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police also greeted women on the occasion.

"J&K Police extends warm greetings to all women on International Women's Day. Your courage, determination, and contributions inspire us every day. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring your safety, dignity, and empowerment," Kashmir Zone Police said on X. PTI SSB NB NB