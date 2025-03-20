J&K govt constitutes 6-member committee on regularisation of daily wage workers

Jammu, March 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday constituted a six-member committee to examine issues related to the regularisation of daily wage workers in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday announced the formation of a committee to address the issue of regularisation of daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir and said that a roadmap will be prepared for presentation in the next budget session before the house.

"The sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee to examine issues related to the regularization of casual, seasonal labourers, or other workers in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, M Raju said.

The committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary and will include the Administrative Secretaries of Finance, General Administration Department, Law, and Planning, besides the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, according to a statement.

"The committee shall examine various issues, including humanitarian, legal, and financial aspects related to the regularization of casual, seasonal labourers, or other workers in Jammu and Kashmir and suggest measures," it said.

The committee may co-opt any other member as deemed necessary, it added.

There are an estimated 67,000 daily wage workers in various categories in Jammu. PTI AB TIR TIR