J&K govt examining proposal to increase honorarium of legislators' personal assistants: CM

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is examining a proposal to increase the monthly honorarium of personal assistants engaged with legislators in the Union Territory.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra in the Assembly here on Tuesday.

"A proposal has been received from the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department regarding enhancement of the monthly honorarium of personal assistants engaged with MLAs," he said.

Abdullah further said that the proposal is under examination in the finance department.

Karra had sought to know whether PAs attached with legislators have demanded an increase in their monthly honorarium along with entitlements such as TA and DA at par with the staff of other parliamentarians, and the timeframe for considering the demand.