J&K govt intensifies drive against sale of unlabelled machine-made carpets

Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has intensified crackdown on unscrupulous businessmen, who peddle machine-made carpets as handwoven Kashmiri carpets.

"In response to growing complaints from buyers and tourists about the sale of machine-made carpets from outside the region being falsely marketed as authentic Kashmiri handmade carpets, the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, has further intensified its crackdown on unscrupulous carpet sellers," an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said that several counterfeit products were confiscated and stern warnings were issued to errant dealers to ensure compliance with quality control standards.

This action follows recent reports in local dailies highlighting the influx of machine-made Turkish and Iranian carpets being sold under the guise of genuine Kashmiri hand-knotted carpets.

"The enforcement wing of the Quality Control Division conducted a comprehensive inspection of several wholesale carpet dealers in Srinagar and this exercise shall continue," the spokesman said.

During the inspection, the team discovered stocks of Turkish and Iranian carpets, some of which were unlabelled or partially labelled.

"Such practices mislead consumers about the origin and nature of the products, constituting a violation of fair-trade practices," he stated, adding that the dealers found in violation of the Tourist Trade and Quality Control Acts will be issued warnings and advised to ensure all products are properly labelled as per prescribed specifications.

The spokesman said regular inspections will continue to ensure compliance and protect the reputation of genuine Kashmiri handmade carpets, which are an integral part of the region's rich cultural heritage.

"All stakeholders are urged to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations governing the industry. Any deviations or malpractices will be met with stringent actions to protect the interests of genuine artisans and preserve the authenticity of Kashmir's heritage," he added. PTI MIJ AS AS