JK govt issues aquaculture guidelines to safeguard fish health, farmer livelihood

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) Amid the devastation caused by recent flash floods, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued comprehensive guidelines on aquaculture management to protect fish health, reduce stress and prevent mortality.

This landmark circular sets out season-specific practices for carp and rainbow trout, the region's most widely farmed species, an official said.

He said fish are cold-blooded and highly sensitive to changes in their environment.

Fluctuating water temperatures, poor oxygen levels and seasonal stressors often weaken immunity and increase disease risks, causing heavy losses for farmers, the official said.

By addressing the unique challenges posed in winter, spring, summer and autumn, the official said, Jammu and Kashmir has become one of the first regions in the country to adopt a year-round, holistic framework for fish health and welfare.

"This is a proactive move to protect fish health, prevent mortality and support sustainable livelihoods across the union territory.

"From bitter winters in Kashmir to scorching summers in Jammu, fish are now better protected thanks to the progressive step taken by the Directorate of Fisheries, Government of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The new directives are aimed at minimising the risks by guiding farmers on pond preparation, water quality management, aeration, responsible stocking and feeding, gentle handling, and early disease monitoring, he said.

People for Animals - Public Policy Foundation and Fish Welfare Initiative India Foundation welcomed the initiative.

Similar advisories have recently been issued in Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. J&K's comprehensive and season-by-season approach sets a new benchmark in aquaculture management, they said.

"This is a commendable and forward-looking step by the J&K government," said Lalitha Padmanabhan from People for Animals - Public Policy Foundation.

By protecting fish health and strengthening aquaculture sustainability, the Jammu and Kashmir government is supporting farmers, consumers and ecosystems alike, said Rhiddhi Patel, Aquatic Animal Consultant, People for Animals - Public Policy Foundation.

The Department of Fisheries has directed all field officers to disseminate the guidelines among aquaculture farmers and extend technical advice wherever required, ensuring that this progressive order translates into meaningful on-ground action.