J&K govt must stop censoring media in UT, uphold press freedom: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir government must stop censoring media in the Union territory and uphold press freedom and democratic rights.

"At a time when people are grieving and showing solidarity with Iran, why is the government censoring @GreaterKashmir, @KashmirLife, and @RisingKashmir? Authorities must reverse these actions and uphold press freedom and democratic rights," Mufti said in a post on X.

She said the platforms like Meta, Facebook and Instagram should not "gag" freedom of expression or "amplify propaganda by silencing the people's voice".

"The J&K government must also stop censoring media in the region," she added.

Meanwhile, Peoples' Conference chief and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone urged the administration to immediately unblock the Facebook and Instagram handles of the media houses.

In a statement, Lone described these institutions as "responsible" and "mature".

He cautioned that their "sudden disappearance" from key social media platforms risks "creating a vacuum" in the digital information space.

"Their absence will do more harm," Lone asserted, and said when credible and accountable platforms are sidelined, the space they leave behind is often occupied by unknown and unverified entities, potentially undermining the cause of a free and responsible media.

Calling the move counterproductive, the MLA Handwara urged the administration to review the decision without delay and restore the blocked handles, emphasising that a vibrant democracy depends on the presence of credible, balanced and accessible media institutions. PTI SSB NB NB