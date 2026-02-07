JK: Govt officer booked on corruption charges

Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Saturday registered a case against a Jammu and Kashmir government officer on charges of corruption.

"A case was registered against Maeen Azhar Kakroo, the then Tehsildar South Srinagar, for abusing official position. In this regard, searches were conducted at Srinagar and Baramulla," an ACB spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the case owes its origin to a verification conducted by the ACB on the basis of a complaint regarding illegal encroachment and demand for bribe for restoration and demarcation of land in 2021.

"Verification revealed that land measuring 4 Kanals 9 Marlas 165 Sqft, including Survey No. 998/54, is recorded in the name of few individuals, including the complainant. It surfaced that the accused public servant allegedly demanded illegal gratification for facilitating restoration of 14 Marlas of land situated at Gulbahar Colony Hyderpora, Sector-14 Srinagar," he said.

The spokesperson said it also came to light that the officer allegedly accepted a second-hand vehicle as illegal gratification while monetary payments reportedly made by the complainant through bank transactions.

"By allegedly demanding and accepting illegal gratification other than legal remuneration in connection with an official act, the accused is stated to have abused his official position," he said.

Accordingly, a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been established against the accused public servant.

"Immediately after registration of FIR, searches of residential house of above said accused person was conducted after obtaining search warrants from the Court. Searches were carried simultaneously at two separate locations -- residential house at Kanil Bagh Baramulla and residential house at Rose Avenue Colony Gazali Abad HMT Srinagar.

"During the search incriminating evidences including Revenue papers and finance/bank documents etc were recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case," the spokesman said adding the investigation of the case is going on. PTI MIJ NB NB