JK govt seeks NIA nod for starting work on cable car project in Pahalgam

Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said it has sought the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) nod for starting work on a cable car project in Baisaran in the tourist resort of Pahalgam, the site of the April 22 terror attack.

The NIA is probing the attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, died.

In response to an unstarred question by Pahalgam MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the government said the project work has been allotted to a company but it has not begun "in view of the post-Pahalgam scenario".

The alignment for the 1.4-km project has been identified by the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC).

"The lower terminal point is located near the Yatri Niwas in Pahalgam and the upper terminal point is located in Baisaran. The total length of the project would be 1.4 km. The... 9.13 Hects (land required) for the project belongs to the Forest Department," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the tourism portfolio, said in a written reply.

The government said the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) has floated tenders for engagement of a consultant for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) and a tender document for the said project.

The tenders have been finalised and the work has been allotted to a qualified agency -- Ronmas India Pvt. Ltd.

An agreement has been signed between the JKCCC and the executing agency. However, the agency could not carry out its assignment in view of the post-Pahalgam scenario, the CM said.

The executing agency has sought permission to visit the site for conducting topography and geo-technical studies.

"The matter for grant of permission to conduct site visit has been taken up with the deputy commissioner, Anantnag, who has conveyed to take up the matter with the National Investigation Agency," it said.

The Department of Tourism said the matter has been taken up with the NIA, and once the permission is received from the federal probe agency, the consultant shall start work on the project, estimated to cost Rs 100-120 crore, immediately.

The work shall be completed within the shortest possible time of 18 months, the department said. PTI SSB MIJ DIV DIV