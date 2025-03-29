J&K govt suspends inspector for neglecting duty in Rajouri

Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has suspended a Khilafwarzi Inspector for failing to report a building permission violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The action was taken following complaints and concerns raised by the army regarding breaches of the Works of Defence Act (WODA) in the area.

To investigate the violations, the assistant commissioner, revenue, and tehsildar have been directed to conduct a site inspection and submit a detailed report, said an official spokesperson.

The inspection revealed unauthorized construction exceeding the permitted limit and the improper conversion of a residential area into commercial space, he added.

The spokesperson said the inspector, responsible for monitoring and reporting such violations, failed in his duty to take action or report the matter promptly.

Consequently, the deputy commissioner has suspended him with immediate effect, he added.

The executive officer of the municipal council has been instructed to provide a detailed explanation within three days and to initiate necessary legal actions against the violations.

The district statistics and evaluation officer has been appointed as the inquiry officer and tasked with submitting a comprehensive report within 30 days.

The district administration remains steadfast in its commitment to enforce building regulations rigorously and to hold officials accountable for any lapses in their responsibilities. PTI AB AS AS