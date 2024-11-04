JK govt to make all efforts for restoration of full statehood, says LG Sinha in address to Assembly

Srinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assured the newly elected legislative assembly on Monday that the Omar Abdullah government will make all efforts for the restoration of full statehood and constitutional guarantees available to the state.

Restoration of full statehood and constitutional guarantees would be a "befitting reciprocation" of the faith reposed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in democratic institutions, he said in his maiden address to the assembly.

Sinha said the government is "fully geared up to realise" the hopes and expectations of people. In the backdrop of the demand for restoration of statehood, the LG said that this aspiration remained strong, pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on several occasions, expressed his commitment to it.

"The Council of Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir has recently passed a unanimous resolution calling for the immediate restoration of statehood. This resolution reflects the collective will of the elected representatives, echoing the aspirations of the people for the reinstatement of full democratic governance.

"My government will make all efforts for restoration of full statehood and constitutional guarantees available to the state. It would be a befitting reciprocation of the faith reposed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in our democratic institutions," he said in the ceremonial speech that puts forward the government's agenda and is cleared by the cabinet.

In a clear message to all parties, Sinha urged every stakeholder to work together as one team and extend full support to "my government in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people".

Sinha said the high voter turnout in the assembly polls reflected the enduring faith of the people in the democratic process and added that the elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the reorganisation of J-K into a Union Territory, are "a critical milestone" in restoring democratic governance after a period of "political uncertainty".

He also said the government will make efforts to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrants in the valley with dignity, for which a safe and secure environment will be created.

"Work on transit accommodation projects for Kashmiri migrants employees will be speeded up for providing them suitable accommodation at designated places," he said.

Welcoming the newly elected members, he said "we gather here after the successful and peaceful conduct of the first democratic elections in over a decade".

He said this was a testament to the enduring spirit of democracy, the strength of institutions, and the faith that the people of this region have in their democratic representation through this assembly.

"It is a privilege to witness the restoration of this august House, which once again reflects the aspirations of the people of J-K," he said.

Sinha said one of the most encouraging aspects of the assembly elections was the high voter turnout which reflects the enduring faith of the people in democratic processes.

"The high turnout, particularly in regions that traditionally could not participate fully because of a vociferous minority sympathetic to separatist sentiments, indicates that the people of J-K continue to see electoral participation as a means to voice their concerns and aspirations.

"The successful completion of the electoral process marks an epoch in the history of J-K," he added.

Sinha said he looks forward to working together with all to strengthen the democratic institutions and provide the people with governance and the future they deserve.

The LG said the government is fully committed to implementing the promises made to the people for further political empowerment and for creating an enabling environment for employment, sustainable development, social inclusiveness and expansion of the economy to enhance the overall quality of life.

It will work relentlessly on the three principles of 'Economy, Ecology and Equity' that will shape the future. "We commit ourselves to this balance for a better and brighter future for all," he said.

Sinha said every section as well as every region of J-K will be treated equally and developed for ensuring inclusiveness and balanced development, which will be a solemn and sacred commitment of my government.

"I believe that the new legislators, the administration, and all other stakeholders will work together to handle the challenges before us for a better and prosperous society," he added.

He also announced that all the vacancies in the government sector will be identified and filled up on a fast-track basis.

The government is committed to expediting the process of compassionate appointments as well, he said.

"This transformation is not merely a governmental endeavour, it is a collective journey that calls for unity and shared purpose across all communities, institutions, and sections of society," he said and urged all to play an active role in building a "prosperous, inclusive and forward-looking J-K".

"Together, let us work to create a society where economic growth is inclusive, where social harmony prevails, and where opportunities are abundant for all, regardless of background," he added. PTI SSB MIJ SKL RT RT