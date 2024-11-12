JK govt to promote genuine sports talent: Minister Satish Sharma

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to promoting genuine sports talent, Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma said on Tuesday, asserting that those who have misused sports bodies for personal gains would be shown the doors.

The minister also expressed the hope that with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and coordination of Union sports ministry, a new era of advanced sports culture will commence in the Union Territory (UT) with all modern state of art facilities.

Sharma was speaking at a function to declare open the fencing championship here for under-14 boys and girls category as part of 68th National School Games being held across India.

Players from across the country are participating in the event, which is being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YS&S), JK, under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India.

"Our government is committed towards promoting genuine sports talent while ensuring that no individual or group is allowed to politicise sports," he said, assuring that only deserving athletes would be supported.

He said the present dispensation is keen to promote young talent and robust sports infrastructure in JK.

"The Omar Abdullah-led government will strive to provide world class facilities to the players which will help them to perform better in national and international events," he said.

He acknowledged that while the Department of Youth Services and Sports has made commendable progress, there is still much more to be done to further enhance the sports ecosystem in JK. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS