JK govt to provide 5-marla land to flood-affected families: CM Abdullah

Jammu, Sep 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said five marlas of land will be provided to each flood-affected family rendered homeless to allow them to reconstruct their dwelling units.

Abdullah made the announcement while interacting with residents of Duggain village in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district, whose houses and livelihoods were severely impacted by the recent flooding.

Earlier, he conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the district, accompanied by Bani MLA Rameshwar Singh.

Assuring people of all possible assistance, Abdullah directed the administration to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation measures.

“The year 2025 has brought immense devastation to Jammu and Kashmir -- from the dry spell in March-April to incessant rains, flash floods, and landslides in August-September. From Kathua to Kupwara, the damage has been unprecedented,” he said.

Abdullah highlighted the scale of destruction, noting that torrential rains have damaged over 350 bridges, around 2,000 km of road network, thousands of hectares of agricultural land, besides washing away standing crops and inflicting damages on both government and private buildings.

“Given the enormity of restoration challenges, Jammu and Kashmir is looking forward to a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package from the Central Government,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of first-hand assessment, Abdullah said his visit to the remote and isolated areas of Kathua was aimed at understanding the ground realities.

He also undertook an aerial survey of damages in Hiranagar and Lakhanpur, the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the CM convened a meeting with district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma and senior civil and police officers.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to conduct extensive tours of all affected areas and submit detailed ground reports at the earliest.

MLA Bani highlighted extensive damages due to landslides triggered by torrential rains in his constituency.

In villages such as Moar, Najote, and Kanthal-Majra, nearly 100 families have lost their land and property completely, he said and demanded allotment of five marlas of land for such affected families, besides highlighting other pressing concerns, including damages to the Jalana Bridge, delay in tendering of work for High School Lohai, upgradation of High School Sadrota, as well as amnesty from KCC loans and electricity bills for affected families.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would examine all these demands with due seriousness and extend all possible support to the affected families.

“The government has decided to provide five marlas of land to each family who have been rendered homeless and left without land due to landslides and flash floods so that they are able to construct their dwelling units,” Abdullah said. PTI TAS NB