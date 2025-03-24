J&K govt to review transfer of planning functions to finance department: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the decision to shift the planning department’s functions to the finance department is under review and any necessary changes will be implemented accordingly.

The chief minister made this statement in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly while responding to a supplementary question from National Conference member Javid Hassan Beig.

Abdullah reiterated that he had already mentioned during the budget and grants discussion that the functions of the planning department were being transferred to the finance department and that the government is now reviewing the decision to determine if any modifications are needed.

Regarding another supplementary question on the general provident (GP) fund, the chief minister acknowledged that employees sometimes experience delays in receiving their disbursements.

“This occurs when the treasury position becomes constrained. However, we are making every effort to ensure that employees receive their GP funds as quickly as possible,” he assured the House.

Informing the House about the status of GP fund disbursement, Abdullah stated that Rs 5,476 crore has been paid as GPF during the 2024-25 financial year.

As the minister in charge of both Finance and Planning, Abdullah clarified that the allocation of funds — whether for revenue expenditure or capital expenditure — falls under the purview of the finance department in accordance with business rules and statutory norms.

Earlier, while responding to the member’s question, he informed the House that funds for all departments in the J&K government are allocated through the budget estimation, allocation and monitoring system (BEAMS), which is the most efficient mechanism for real-time fund allocation.

The chief minister highlighted that this system has significantly improved efficiency, accountability and reporting while ensuring effective monitoring of financial resources.

He said the finance department has been handling the Capex budget since the 2019-20 financial year.

Abdullah further elaborated that IT-enabled platforms such as BEAMS, photographic record of on-site facility (PROOF) and treasury net have been implemented to enable real-time tracking of resource flow and expenditure, ensuring greater transparency and accountability in public finances.

“Through the EMPOWERMENT (Enabling Monitoring and Public Overview of Works Executed and Resources for Meaningful Transparency) system and the Janbhagidari portal, every citizen has access to track the release of funds from the Finance Department down to the level of the executing and implementing agency,” he said.

The chief minister said this is the first-of-its-kind system that allows people to oversee works being executed in their areas, with real-time progress monitoring.

“This initiative serves as a powerful tool for the real empowerment of the general public,” he said. PTI AB AS AS