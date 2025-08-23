JK govt to take over management of 215 schools run by banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Falah-e-Aam Trust

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the take over of 215 schools which were run by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), to safeguard the future of the students enrolled in them.

In an order, the School Education Department said the management of such schools will be taken over the district magistrates who shall then propose a fresh management committee.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on February 28, 2019 and further February 27, 2024 declared the JeI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The Intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami (JeI)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT)," the order said.

It said the validity of the managing committees of 215 such schools has expired or have been "reported adversely" upon by the intelligence agencies.

The order said the decision to take over the managing committees of such schools has been taken in order to safeguard the academic future of the students enrolled in these schools.

"The Managing Committee of the 215 schools shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner concerned who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified," it said.

The Concerned District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner, on taking over these Schools, shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with School Education Department so that to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner, it added.

The deputy commissioners shall also take all necessary measures to ensure quality education as per NEP norms in these schools, the order issued by Secretary, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma, said. PTI SSB NB NB