J&K govt wants to appease separatists: BJP minority wing chief

Indore, Nov 7 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party minority front chief Jamal Siddiqui on Thursday claimed the Jammu and Kashmir government passed a resolution seeking restoration of the special status under Article 370 only to appease extremist elements.

"Everyone knows that the state government has no right to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but it has passed a resolution in the assembly to fulfil its political agenda, especially to appease separatist forces, stone-pelters and terrorists involved in bombings," he claimed, speaking to reporters here.

The Omar Abdullah government was being condemned across the country for the "strangling of democracy" in the state, he said.

Siddiqui also said that after the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by Parliament, it would be easier to remove the "mafia" who are illegally occupying Waqf properties.

During earlier governments, Congress leaders used to "usurp" these properties, he claimed. PTI HWP MAS KRK