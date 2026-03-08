J&K govt welcomes extension of NEET-UG application deadline

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday welcomed the extension of the NEET-UG application deadline, saying the decision would provide relief to aspirants who were unable to complete their registration earlier.

In view of recent internet restrictions in Kashmir to maintain law and order, Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, on March 6, had requested the Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, to extend the NEET-UG application deadline.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of the online application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG, up to March 11.

According to the notice issued by NTA in this regard, "The last date for submission of Online Application Form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) – 2026 has been extended up to 9 pm of March 11." "Students can make the payment of fees up to 11.50 pm on March 11,” it read.

No further extension will be granted, the notice read.

The NEET-UG is a nationwide entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to undergraduate medical programmes.

Several students had faced difficulties in submitting their application forms due to issues with OTP verification and submission.

Minister Itoo extended her gratitude to the Union education minister for promptly considering her request and extending the NEET-UG 2026 application deadline by three days.

“This decision will greatly help many students from the Kashmir Valley who faced difficulties in submitting their forms due to internet speed limitations," she said.

High-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir on Friday evening, five days after a throttle was ordered as a precautionary measure against a spiralling of anti-US-Israel protests.

Minister Itoo advised candidates to avoid last-minute submissions and complete the application process before the deadline to prevent any technical difficulties.