J&K govt's agenda won't be dictated by social media platforms: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised on Friday that his government's agenda would not be dictated by social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisment

During his response to the Motion of Thanks for the lieutenant governor's address in the Assembly, Abdullah said, "Thank god, I write a lot on Twitter but do not read anything.... I want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that our agenda will be set by the people, not by social media users." In his address, the National Conference (MC) leader urged the elected representatives to remain unaffected by social media trends when formulating policies.

"Do not base your policies on the University of WhatsApp and Facebook. Very few people utilise these platforms and those who do forgot about you for five years until they suddenly remembered you now," he said.

The chief minister also addressed the inconsistencies among some MLAs, particularly those from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), regarding a resolution passed by the Assembly for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Advertisment

He suggested that the shifts in their stance could be attributed to discussions on social media. "I feel the change in their approach to the resolution is influenced by comments on WhatsApp and Facebook," Abdullah noted.

Without naming specific individuals, he criticised those who had previously congratulated him on what they deemed a historic resolution but later expressed opposition.

"I do not understand how a historic resolution can become a compromise in just 15 minutes. Passing a resolution that the Centre would dismiss instantly can be done by anyone," he asserted.

Advertisment

The chief minister defended the resolution, claiming that it reflects that the people of Jammu and Kashmir did not accept the decisions taken by the BJP-led Centre on August 5, 2019.

"There must be something in the resolution that prompts the home minister to target us for it. If it were a mere compromise, there would be no need for discussions. Their focus on it indicates that it opens doors rather than closing them. We aimed at avoiding language that would confine us," he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which had conferred special rights on Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories. PTI MIJ SKL RC