J&K govt's term a saga of lies; poll promises vanished: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday said the tenure of the National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir government has been a "saga of betrayal" and claimed that 2025 was a "year of lies".

The Handwara MLA accused the government of perpetrating the "most cruel and useless" rule in the history of the state.

Lone said the election promises of the ruling party were a calculated deception and alleged that instead of the promised free 200 units of electricity, residents in non-metered areas have been slapped with a 50 per cent hike in tariffs.

"The promise of 12 gas cylinders has vanished, and the pledge of one lakh jobs has morphed into a 'major outsourcing scam', where permanent government posts are being auctioned off to private companies to exploit the youth," Lone alleged.

He said that the administration has reduced governance to a mere "transfer industry" and ignored the crumbling state of essential services. PTI MIJ PRK PRK