J&K: Gurez sector connected to electricity grid for first time after Independence

Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) The Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district was on Sunday connected with the electricity grid for the first time after Independence.

Till now, the frontier sector relied on diesel generator sets for electricity -- the only place in the Valley to do so, officials said.

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) made the announcement on X.

“KPDCL is thrilled to share that Gurez now enjoys Grid connectivity with the successful charging of the 33kV Line and RSTN Dawar overcoming challenging terrain. This marks a significant milestone as it brings electricity to the only area in Kashmir that relied on DG sets,” the KPDCL said in the post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said it was a historic day for the area that used to get cut off for several months in the winter due to heavy snowfall.

“Historic day for Gurez! Grid connectivity reached the pristine valley for the first time after the country's independence. 33/11kV Receiving Station energised today benefitting 1,500 consumers of various Panchayats, and efforts are on to connect all the villages in a phased manner,” Sinha said. PTI SSB RHL