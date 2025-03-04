J&K halts decline in Saffron cultivation, plans expansion

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said it has successfully halted the decline in saffron cultivation, maintaining the saffron-growing area at 3,715 hectares. Additionally, new areas have been identified for expansion.

Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar said an inquiry will be conducted into the working of the department in the growth of saffron cultivation in the Union territory.

The government has successfully halted the decline in saffron cultivation. Since 2010-11, the saffron-growing area has remained stable at 3,715 hectares—3,665 hectares in Kashmir division and 50 hectares in Kishtwar—with new areas identified for expansion, ” Dar said.

The National Mission on Saffron has successfully revived saffron cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir, significantly increasing productivity and prices for farmers, he said in reply to a question from National Conference member Justice Hasnain Masoodi during Question Hour in the House.

However, key challenges such as irrigation infrastructure and land encroachments persist, the agriculture minister said.

The government launched the mission in 2010-11 under a flagship scheme devised by SKUAST-K, with a financial outlay of Rs 400.11 crore, he said.

"Of this, Rs 315.99 crore was contributed by the Government of India and Rs 84.12 crore by farmers. So far, Rs 269.91 crore has been released, with Rs 259.67 crore spent," he added.

The minister highlighted that the implementation of modern techniques has led to a rise in saffron productivity from 2.50 kilogram per hectare in 2009-10 to a peak of 4.42 kilogram per hectare in 2023.

"The establishment of the Indian Institute of Kashmir Saffron and Technology Centre (IIKSTC) and the introduction of scientific post-harvest methods have significantly benefited farmers,” he said.

Dar said that the price of saffron increased from Rs 80,000 per kg to Rs 2,20,000 per kg in 2021-22, while saffron stigma recovery improved from 22 grams per kilo to 28 grams per kilo, enhancing overall yield.

On the export and revenue trends, he said saffron production has increased 14.87 metric tonnes in 2022 to 14.94 tonnes in 2023 with the value of production hovering up to Rs 291.33 crore in 2023 to Rs 261.38 crore in 2022.

Various members of the parties raised supplementary questions about the further course of action and increase in the area of saffron cultivation.

BJP's Sunil Sharma alleged discrepancies in the answer and called for the Minister to rectify it. Some members alleged a probe into spending on the mission program.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened, pointing towards the members' concerns.

Minister further said in the reply to supplementary questions, "The quality of saffron colour has also improved from 8 per cent (traditional drying) to 16 per cent (scientific drying) due to advanced processing at IIKSTC".

To eliminate middlemen and ensure fair pricing, the government introduced an e-auction system.

"This has enabled transparent transactions, ensuring fair farm-gate prices for saffron growers across India," Dar added.

Despite these successes, the minister acknowledged significant gaps in irrigation infrastructure.

The National Mission on Saffron had planned to construct 124 community bore-wells, each serving 30 hectares, to provide sprinkler irrigation for 3,665 hectares of saffron fields.

Another challenge is the recurring operational costs of bore-wells, which farmers are reluctant to bear. “Many farmers find the maintenance expenses too high, further delaying full irrigation coverage,” he added. The minister also highlighted threats to saffron cultivation from real estate developers and land grabbers.

"There have been instances of sprinkler irrigation systems and bore-wells being damaged. Complaints have been lodged with revenue officials regarding encroachments,” he said.

A government committee found that 77 bore-wells remain non-functional, while only eight—four each in Srinagar and Budgam—are operational.

Despite these hurdles, Dar emphasised that the National Mission on Saffron has achieved most of its objectives.

"While challenges remain, especially in irrigation, we have made significant progress. The government remains committed to addressing these gaps,” he said.

To ensure farmer participation in policy decisions, the government has formed committees of saffron growers, traders, and civil society members to incorporate their views.

"The success of the saffron mission depends on continued farmer engagement, improved irrigation systems, and protection from land encroachments,” Dar said. PTI AB DR