J&K HC holds full court reference to condole death of Justice Jhanji

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday held a full court reference to condole the demise of former judge Justice V K Jhanji, remembering his contributions to the judiciary and expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family.

The full court reference was held in the courtroom of the chief justice at Jammu wing of the high court to condole the death of Justice Jhanji, former judge who had also served as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, an official spokesman said.

Justice Jhanji passed away in Chandigarh on February 23 at the age of 82.

The full court reference was convened in accordance with the long-standing conventions and institutional traditions of the high court, the spokesman said.

He said the reference was attended by all the judges of the high court with the judges from the Jammu wing joined the reference physically, while those present in the Srinagar wing joined through virtual mode.

The proceedings were also attended by family members of Justice Jhanji, former chief justices and former judges of the high court, senior additional advocate general, deputy solicitors general of India at Jammu and Srinagar, president of Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, and senior advocates, among others.

Besides, officials and advocates of the high court from the Srinagar wing joined the proceedings through virtual mode, the spokesman said.

Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Arun Palli, in his condolence address, recalled the remarkable judicial career of Justice Jhanji and observed that his profound knowledge of law and commitment to justice has left a lasting impression on the legal fraternity.

He recalled the Justice Jhanji’s capacity to decide the complex legal issues.

The chief justice, on behalf of all the judges of the high court, placed on record collective respect and gratitude for the life and service of Justice Jhanji.

The proceedings concluded with observance of a minute's silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul and the court work was suspended for the rest of the day, the spokesman said.