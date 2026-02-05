J&K: HC to hear arguments in Mehraj Malik's PSA case next week

Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will hear the Jammu and Kashmir adminstration's arguments in support of the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 12.

Justice Mohammad Yousuf part-heard the arguments of the Union Territory administration on Thursday and listed the case for further hearing on February 12, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Mudasir Hassan told PTI.

Malik, the MLA from Doda, was arrested under the PSA in September last year.

The AAP had challenged the detention before the high court. PTI MIJ RC