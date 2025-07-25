JK: Head constable injured as his service rifle goes off accidentally while cleaning

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable posted at the residence of former MLA Mohammad Ashraf here was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally on Friday, officials said.

Head Constable Mehraj-ud-din sustained a gunshot injury in his leg, the police officials said.

Mehraj was cleaning his service rifle at the residence of Ashraf in the Pantha Chowk area here when it went off accidentally. The head constable was taken to a hospital, police said.

Further details are awaited.