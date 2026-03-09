J&K: Health minister calls for strict quality checks on medicines

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo on Monday emphasised on stricter quality checks and greater accountability in the procurement and supply of medicines and equipments across the Union Territory.

Itoo made the remarks while chairing a high-level review meeting at Civil Secretariat here to assess the performance and functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), an official spokesperson said.

Addressing the officers, the minister said JKMSCL plays a vital role in public healthcare delivery system by ensuring timely availability of medicines, surgical consumables and medical equipments in government health institutions.

“Any compromise in quality, transparency or efficiency will not be tolerated, as it directly affects patient safety and credibility of the public health system," she said.

While reviewing quality control measures and other protocols, the minister instructed the managing director to maintain constant check on the quality of medicines and equipments procured by the Corporation.

“Tighten quality control protocols at every stage, from procurement and testing to storage and final distribution”, she said.

The minister instructed the corporation to ensure that only certified, safe and standard-compliant medicines and equipment reach government hospitals, warning that any negligence in quality verification will invite strict action.

“Conduct regular quality audits, enhanced laboratory testing and strict vendor scrutiny so that suppliers adhere fully to prescribed standards and contractual obligations," the minister maintained.

While reviewing procurement procedures, supply chain management, inventory status, vendor performance and existing quality testing mechanisms of the corporation, she directed the MD to take action against firms delaying supply of essential drugs or medical equipments.

She also sought a detailed report from the Corporation on action taken since 2021 against ill-performing vendors.

Emphasising on timely availability of life saving drugs, the minister delved on the Corporation to follow protocol of prominent medical institutions regarding Cancer medicines.

She directed all medical superintendents and hospital administrators to submit life saving drug requirements as per that protocol.

She also directed the corporation to strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms and ensure immediate response to complaints from healthcare institutions regarding supply delays or quality issues.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare services, the Minister said that accessibility, affordability and quality of medicines and medical equipments remain at the core priorities of present Omar Abdullah led Government.

The meeting was informed that during year 2024-25, 3390 medicine samples were tested, out of which 32 were declared ‘Not of Standard Quality (NoSQ).

In 2025-26, out of 2806 tested samples, 65 were declared NoSQ with reports of 361 samples still pending, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS TAS NB NB