J&K;: Heavy rains trigger flash floods, landslides and traffic disruptions

Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) Heavy rains across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir have triggered flash floods in many rivers and drains, along with incidents of landslides and traffic disruptions, officials said on Wednesday.

Rain has also caused damage to structures, blocked the inter-regional Mughal road and also interrupted the vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, they added.

Torrential rain in Jammu turned a stretch of the highway near the Ban toll plaza into a river-like flow, bringing the traffic movement to a halt and causing major inconvenience to commuters, they said.

A landslide at Nandni tunnel disrupted traffic briefly as debris was removed to restore movement, they said, adding there were also minor landslides in the Chenani area.

The upper wall of a school in Jammu was damaged due to rain in the Dograhall area, but there was no injury to anyone as the school was yet to start for the day, they said.

Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution as waterlogging continues in several low-lying areas, they added.

The Mughal road connecting the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch with the Kashmir valley was closed for traffic movement after a huge landslide at Ratta Chham near Pir Ki Gali, officials said.

Due to this, several vehicles are stranded at the Pir Ki Gali area, and efforts are being made to clear the landslide and restore traffic, they added.

Two mud houses sustained damage in Poonch and three in Rajouri's upper reaches due to heavy rains.

Authorities have again asked people to be vigilant, given apprehensions of landslides in five areas of Ramban district following heavy rains.

In Kishtwar district, traffic movement on the highway was disrupted after a landslide struck near Mughal Maidan in the Khanpura area of the district, prompting authorities to speed up clearance operations.

In Jammu, Reasi, Samba and Kathua districts, rivers and drains, including Chenab, Tawi, Ujh and Basantar, were flowing at high speed, flooding low-lying areas and localities, officials said. PTI AB APL AMJ AMJ