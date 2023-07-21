J&K: 'Honey trap' gang busted in Srinagar; 4 held

Srinagar, Jul 21 (PTI) Police here have busted a "honey trap" gang and arrested four members who allegedly extorted money from people, officials said on Friday.

Two gang members, including a woman, posed as police officers while another as a journalist, they said.

"A gang of fraudsters has been busted that was operating in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar. This gang was deceiving, cheating and extorting from people throughout the city," a police spokesperson said.

Firdous Ahmed Mir from Rainawari, posed as a superintendent of police, while Masrat Mir, a resident of Habba Kadal posed as an officer of the Crime Branch.

Tariq Mir, a resident of Lal Bazar, posed as a journalist and Ashiya from Bemina honey-trapped the victims, they said.

Another member of the gang who posed as a police sub-inspector is absconding.

The women lured people into romantic relationships and then create scenarios where they could be blackmailed by involving other members of the gang posing as media personnel or police, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB RHL