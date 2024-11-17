JK: In its 1st month, Omar Abdullah govt focuses on public welfare, pressing issues

Srinagar: Improving the quality of life and addressing pressing issues such as growing unemployment have been the focus of the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir in its first month, a senior government functionary said.

Since taking charge, the government introduced several measures besides getting an additional 300 MW of power supply to alleviate electricity shortages that have plagued the Union Territory, particularly during the harsh winter months. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16, heading the first elected government in the Union territory since 2019 when its special status was revoked.

Shortly after assuming office, he instructed the police to refrain from establishing 'green corridors' for his movement, a decision aimed at minimising disruptions caused by VIP traffic and to prioritise the convenience of the public.

In an effort to overcome the challenges faced by the newly formed Union Territory, Abdullah travelled to the national capital for a series of meetings with senior central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During discussions with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal, the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister successfully negotiated the additional power supply at normal rates, avoiding the higher emergency rates that typically accompany such arrangements.

The additional electricity supply is expected to significantly mitigate the ongoing power crisis in both Kashmir and Jammu regions, where demand surges during winters and summers, respectively.

The National Conference-led government also adopted a political resolution advocating for the restoration of statehood and special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

This resolution, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, emphasizes the importance of constitutional guarantees that protect the identity and rights of the local population.

It urges the Central government to engage in dialogue with elected representatives to restore these provisions, ensuring that any restoration process upholds national unity while addressing the aspirations of the people.

As part of his commitment to improving public service, Chief Minister Abdullah transformed his official residence in Srinagar into a public redressal and welfare office to streamline the handling of citizen complaints with a dedicated team of senior officials overseeing the process.

Abdullah has pledged to personally engage with the public on designated days, reinforcing a responsive governance model.

In a significant policy shift, the Abdullah government also announced that the academic sessions for students up to Class 9 in Jammu and Kashmir will revert to the November-December timeline, replacing the previously adopted March session following persistent requests from parents and students, particularly in the winter zones of the region.

It has announced a relaxation in the upper age limit for open merit candidates appearing for the Combined Competitive Exams.

The age limit has been raised from 30 to 35 years, while the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is now set at 37 years and for persons with physical disabilities at 38 years. This change was formalised in an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government within this month.

The ruling National Conference party hailed this measure as a fulfilment of another election promise.

The party had committed to enacting the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Employment Generation Act within the first three months of forming the government. This act aims to create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth, ensure the filling of all vacancies in government departments within 180 days, and establish a solid policy for future employment generation.

In a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Abdullah discussed strategies for enhancing Jammu and Kashmir's financial health, emphasising the need for increased local revenue generation to reduce dependence on central funding.

The discussions, described as "very positive" by officials, highlighted the importance of attracting investment in tourism, agriculture, and horticulture sectors to create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

Abdullah's outreach in the national capital comes ahead of the National Conference-led government's first budget presentation after six years of Central rule.

The chief minister also raised concerns about the difficult fiscal situation in Jammu and Kashmir, requesting additional Central assistance of Rs 6,000 crore to address budgetary gaps for the 2024-25 fiscal.

The National Conference, having secured a notable comeback by winning 42 out of 90 assembly seats in the region's recent elections, has set a promising tone for governance in Jammu and Kashmir as it enters this new chapter with a renewed focus on the welfare of its citizens, the functionary said.