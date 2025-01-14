JK incomplete without PoK, says Rajnath Singh; warns Pakistan on terror camps

Akhnoor (JK), Jan 14 (PTI) Declaring that Jammu and Kashmir remains "incomplete" without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a strong message to Pakistan on Tuesday warning Islamabad to dismantle its terror infrastructure or face serious consequences.

Advertisment

Speaking at a gathering of armed forces veterans in Akhnoor, Singh emphasised that the abrogation of Article 370 has initiated a transformation in the region.

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed drastically, and this truth must be accepted. Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK, which remains the crown jewel of India," he said.

Reaffirming India's stance, Singh said, "For Pakistan, PoK is nothing more than foreign territory" and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have never aligned with those of Pakistan.

Advertisment

He cited the sacrifices made by many Muslim residents of the region in the fight against terrorism, highlighting that PoK has been exploited by Pakistan as a base for terrorist training camps and infiltration activities.

The defence minister said that the land of PoK is being used to run the "business of terrorism" and India is well aware of the launch pads created near the border.

"... Pakistan ko inko khatm karna hi hoga, nahin to dot dot dot (Pakistan must destroy this (these terror camps), otherwise)," Singh said while delivering a strong ultimatum to Pakistan.

Advertisment

The Defence Minister also condemned the recent remarks made by Anwar-ul-Haq, the so-called prime minister of PoK, who batted for the continuation of Pakistan's anti-India agenda, and added that the people of PoK have been deprived of a dignified life and manipulated by Pakistan's rulers under the guise of religion to further their agenda of exporting terror to India.

Criticising Pakistan's persistent support for terrorism, Singh said, "Pakistan has always made every effort to destabilise India. Despite international pressure, it has never abandoned its policy of supporting terrorism. The terrorists infiltrating Jammu and Kashmir come from Pakistan".

At the event, the Defence Minister announced that doorstep delivery of medical facilities through mobile medical units will be provided to ex-servicemen and their families in remote areas across the country.

Advertisment

"The government has taken several steps to support ex-servicemen and their families. While I do not claim that all measures are sufficient, one significant initiative this year is the introduction of mobile medical units for veterans and their families in remote areas," he said.

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and General Officer Commanding-in-chief M V Suchindra Kumar were prominent among those who attended the event organised by the Army at Tanda Artillery Brigade in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu to celebrate the ninth Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrations.

Abdullah praised the armed forces for safeguarding the country and assured the veterans of his government's complete support in mitigating their problems.

Advertisment

He said efforts are underway to improve and strengthen the relationship between the government and the forces.

The Defence Minister recalled the bravery of the Indian Army during the 1965 war with Pakistan, emphasising the strategic brilliance and sacrifices that led to India's victory.

Singh particularly highlighted the significance of the Battle of Akhnoor, where the Indian Army successfully thwarted Pakistan's Operation Grand Slam and advanced towards Lahore.

Advertisment

"History stands as a testament that Pakistan has lost every war against India -- be it the tribal invasion of 1948, the 1965 war, the 1971 war, or the 1999 Kargil conflict. In each case, Pakistan has faced humiliation and defeat," he remarked.

Reflecting on the lessons learned from the 1965 war, Singh criticised the missed opportunity to capitalise on strategic military gains during negotiations, citing Haji Pir as an example where territory was ceded despite army success.

"If that had not happened, the routes for terrorist infiltration would have been closed back then. However, we began to change this by abrogating Article 370," he concluded. PTI AB TAS SKL RT RT