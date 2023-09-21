J&K: Inquiry ordered after 'fake doctor' enters hospital's labour room

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the unauthorised entry of a "fake doctor" in the labour room of a hospital here.

Mohammad Kifayat Rather, a resident of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, was arrested for allegedly impersonating a doctor and entering the Lal Ded Hospital's labour room, police said.

“Sanction is hereby, accorded to the appointment of Hashmat All Yatoo (IAS), Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Government Medical College, Srinagar as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter regarding unauthorised entry and intrusion into the labour room of Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar by a fake doctor,” an order of the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department stated.

The government has directed the officer to submit the report within three days.

Lal Ded Hospital is the valley's only maternity hospital. PTI SSB MNK RHL RHL