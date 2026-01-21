J&K Jatt Sabha to hold elections for office bearers after membership drive

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Prominent members of All Jammu and Kashmir Jatt Sabha (AJKJS) belonging to different political parties including the BJP, the Congress and the National Conference on Wednesday shared a stage as the group announced a membership drive before holding elections for its new office bearers.

The Sabha also appointed former PDP leader Tarlok Singh Bajwa as chairman of the constitution committee and former minister Choudhary Sukhnandan, associated with the BJP, as chairman of a committee to oversee membership drive.

Explaining the policy decisions taken by the existing office bearers here, AJKJS president and former minister S Manjit Singh said the Sabha has unanimously decided to hold a membership drive across J&K among the Jatt community before conducting elections to elect new office bearers.

“Contrary to the earlier practice of appointing office bearers, the Sabha has now resolved to hold elections after the completion of the membership drive,” Singh, who is also a senior leader of Apni Party, said.

Another committee has been constituted to frame the Sabha’s constitution, with former MP Bajwa as its chairman. The committee will prepare a framework covering policy decisions, tenure of office bearers, and criteria for elections and contesting candidates, Singh said.

He said Bajwa will be assisted by former minister and vice chairman of the committee Choudhary Garu, along with advocates and other members of the Sabha. Garu is affiliated with the Congress.

Singh said the Sabha has unanimously decided to appoint leading Jatt businessman Choudhary Jagar Singh as its patron and Choudhary Naresh alias Bittu as its secretary. Bittu is associated with the National Conference.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa and senior Congress leader Taranjit Singh Tony were among other prominent Jatt leaders who attended the meeting.