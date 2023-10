New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

"Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the PMO said in a post on X.

Sinha had said in Jammu on Monday the security situation in the Union Territory has improved significantly and terrorism is "taking its last breath" there. PTI KR MNK MNK MNK