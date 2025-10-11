J&K: L-G pays tribute to 2 soldiers who died battling extreme weather during Kokernag Operation

Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid tributes to two soldiers who lost their lives battling extreme weather conditions during counter-terror operations at Kokernag in Anantnag district.

The L-G visited the Srinagar-based headquarters of the Army's Chinar Corps at the Badami Bagh Cantonment, and laid floral wreaths on the coffins as a mark of tribute to the fallen soldiers.

An official spokesman said Sinha paid homage to Army bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, who laid down their lives for the nation.

The two soldiers made the supreme sacrifice while conducting counter-terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag, battling extreme weather conditions.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh. The nation shall remain forever grateful for the exemplary valour and selfless service of our soldiers. We stand in solidarity with the families of our martyrs in this hour of grief,” Sinha said.

The two soldiers, part of the Army's elite para unit, had gone missing during a combing operation in Kokernag earlier this week.

The operation was launched in the Ahlan Gadole area, following inputs that terrorists were hiding there. The body of one soldier was recovered on Thursday, while another body was found on Friday, officials said, adding that it seems both died due to hypothermia. PTI SSB ARI