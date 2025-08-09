J&K; L-G Sinha, CM Abdullah pay tributes to 2 soldiers killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday paid tributes to two Army soldiers killed in an overnight gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam district, saying their grit and determination will never be forgotten.

In one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Valley that entered its ninth day on Saturday, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh were killed after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, officials said.

"I salute the indomitable courage of our bravehearts, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland.

"Their valour, grit and determination will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," Sinha said.

Chief Minister Abdullah visited the Chinar Corps headquarters at Badamibagh in Srinagar, where he laid a wreath in the honour of the martyred soldiers.

"Chief minister laid the wreath and paid rich tribute to the brave soldiers who made ultimate sacrifice at Kulgam." Abdullah's office said in a post on X. PTI SSB SMV ARI