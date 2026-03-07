J&K L-G Sinha hands over job letter to wife of SSF jawan killed in road accident

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a job letter to the wife of a Special Security Force jawan who lost his life in a road accident here on compassionate grounds, a Lok Bhavan spokesman said.

Selection grade constable Lokesh Singh, a resident of Nagrota near Jammu, was part of the security entourage deployed for the protection of the lieutenant governor. He lost his life in a road accident in Jammu about three years ago.

“The lieutenant governor handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate grounds, to Sapna Bandhral, wife of SGCT Lokesh Singh, a Special Security Force (SSF) jawan who lost his life in an unfortunate road accident,” the spokesman said.

Sinha also assured to provide all possible support to the family from the administration, he added. PTI TAS ARI