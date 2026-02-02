J&K L-G Sinha lauds NCC’s role in nurturing youth, building a developed society

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) A nation's true identity emerges from the thinking, conduct, and mutual trust of its citizens, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday, as he lauded the contributions of the NCC in nurturing the youth and building a developed society.

Sinha was addressing the National Cadets Corps (NCC) cadets of the Directorate of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, who returned from New Delhi after attending the Republic Day camp.

The NCC cadets in Jammu and Kashmir bear the significant responsibility of strengthening brotherhood, Sinha said.

“I want the cadets to eliminate the walls of region, language, caste and religion through their collective work. The development is not limited to ‘I’ but is truly connected to ‘we’. No other organisation in India has contributed more than the NCC in giving concrete form to this collective spirit,” he said.

“Always remember that mutual brotherhood develops through cooperation, sensitivity and collective responsibility. The NCC cadets must together create an atmosphere where unity is practised daily, and diversity is transformed into society's strength,” Sinha said.

Asserting that the true meaning of a developed society and a developed nation extends far beyond infrastructure, modern technology, or economic progress, Sinha said, “A developed society and nation also signifies a place where people possess strong character, where social values stand firm, and where the social fabric remains bound together in unity.

“A nation's true identity emerges from the thinking, conduct, and mutual trust of its citizens, and it is the youth who create this wealth of thought and conduct.” The L-G also felicitated the cadets with certificates of excellence on the occasion.

A total of 128 cadets from the NCC Directorate of J-K and Ladakh participated in this year’s Republic Day celebrations.

Senior under officer Arpundeep Kour of 3 J-K Battalion NCC, Baramulla, was conferred with the prestigious Raksha Mantri Padak for her outstanding leadership and service during Operation Sindoor, while Lieutenant Ruksana Kousar was honoured with the Chief of Army Staff commendation for her dedication and devotion to duty.

The Directorate also secured an impressive 11 DG NCC medallions and commendation cards, reflecting excellence across multiple disciplines, officials said.

Cadet Tawheed Altaf of 7 J-K Battalion NCC, Baramulla, was appointed parade commander of the all-India NCC boys contingent on Kartavya Path in Delhi, while cadet Samriti Kalhuria of 8 J&K Battalion NCC had the rare honour of serving as pilot to the prime minister during the PM Rally.

In recognition of its consistent performance, the NCC Directorate, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, was awarded the Director General's Most Improved Directorate Award and secured an impressive position at the all-India level during Republic Day 2026, the officials said.