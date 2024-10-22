JK, Ladakh get 4 new NCC units, Air Squadron receives 2 microlight aircraft

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh get four new units of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) alongside the establishment of the first Air Squadron at Udhampur for which two microlight aircraft have been received for its formal inauguration on October 25.

Advertisment

Following the Ministry of Defence's decision to increase vacancies in the NCC, the government sanctioned four new units for the UTs of JK and Ladakh, bringing new opportunities for the youth, Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal said.

"This initiative aims to inspire a new generation of aviators in the region and foster essential skills in leadership, teamwork and discipline," he said.

The new units are being raised at Udhampur, Kupwara and Kargil. "The formal inauguration of the new units, with the ceremonial handing over of the NCC Scroll, is scheduled for October 25 at Udhampur. Preparations for the event are in full swing, and officers, staff and cadets are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success," he said.

Advertisment

The spokesman added that this step will enable the enrollment of an additional 13,950 cadets in the UTs of JK and Ladakh into the premier youth engagement programme. "These new units are being raised at a time when the Government of India is taking proactive and focused measures to engage and empower the youth," he added.

The unit has been equipped with Virus SW-80 microlight aircraft, known for their lightweight design and fuel efficiency.

"These microlights will be used as part of a comprehensive training programme, providing cadets with an opportunity to develop 'air-mindedness' while learning the fundamentals of flight, aircraft maintenance and safety protocols under the guidance of Permanent Instructors posted to the new Air Squadron NCC at Udhampur," he added.

Advertisment

It is a historic milestone that the first Jammu and Kashmir Air Squadron NCC is being raised at Udhampur under the aegis of the Directorate of NCC, which has received two microlight aircraft, Lt Col Bartwal said.

The aircraft were flown in from Delhi and arrived at Udhampur Air Base, where they were received by Station Commander Group Captain L S Chaaran, along with Commanding Officer of the unit Wing Commander Nitin Yadav.

"It is a great initiative and push by Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General NCC, that the aircraft were received well ahead of the planned timelines. This marks a significant milestone in the organisation's commitment to providing cadets with exceptional aviation training and experience," he said. PTI AB KSS KSS