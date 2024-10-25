JK, Ladakh getting 4 new NCC units aims to empower boys, girls: Army Commander

Udhampur, Oct 25 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, who inaugurated four new National Cadet Corps (NCC) units in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh along with the establishment of the first Air Squadron at Udhampur, emphasised that these initiatives aim to empower both boys and girls and foster a strong sense of national pride among them.

Following the Ministry of Defence's decision to increase vacancies in the NCC, the government sanctioned four new units for the UTs of JK and Ladakh, creating new opportunities for the youth.

In a momentous development for youth empowerment and national integration, Lt Gen Kumar presided over the raising ceremony at Udhampur of four new NCC units in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, a defence spokesperson said.

The newly raised units include the 6 JK Battalion NCC at Udhampur, 1 Air Squadron NCC at Udhampur, 7 JK Battalion NCC at Kupwara and 2 Ladakh Battalion NCC at Kargil, marking a significant step forward in extending the reach of the NCC in these strategically important regions. The units were presented with scrolls – symbols of honour, pride and responsibility.

Addressing a gathering of officers, dignitaries and cadets, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) emphasised that this expansion is a strategic decision, highlighting the unique role NCC plays in national integration.

"The training and discipline imparted by the NCC can play a pivotal role in shaping the youth's outlook, offering them a platform to engage in national service and become proactive citizens," he remarked.

"The youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have immense potential and their contribution to the nation can be transformational," said the GOC-in-C. Noteworthy is the formation of an Air Squadron NCC, which will allow cadets to explore the exciting field of aviation, broadening their horizons beyond the conventional roles, he added.

The GOC-in-C praised the tireless efforts of the Indian Armed Forces in mentoring the NCC cadets, acknowledging that their battlefield experience and technical expertise significantly enhance the training programme.

He also recognised the crucial role of Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), who act as role models and mentors, guiding cadets in their personal and academic development.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General of NCC, was also present on this occasion.

"Established in 1948, the NCC has continuously evolved, empowering our youth through leadership, discipline and a sense of service. The strength of 17 lakh cadets across the country, which includes 825 NCC units, 6,500 schools and 4,500 colleges, is expanding its reach and impact.

"We are now increasing the overall cadet strength to 20 lakhs, with new raisings being pioneered by the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate and a nation-wide expansion of existing NCC battalions," he said.

Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, enthusiastically shared the excellence achieved by the NCC cadets in various service entries, with 28 cadets becoming officers, 178 joining as sub-inspectors in the police, 799 as Agniveers, and 221 taking on roles as constables, ready to serve the nation with honour.

He lauded the determination of three cadets from the Directorate selected for NCC's Mount Everest Expedition, scheduled for 2025. The ADG also noted that as a historic milestone, the 1 Ladakh Battalion NCC received a unit citation from the Lt Governor of Ladakh.

The expansion of the NCC in these regions marks a new chapter in fostering unity, discipline and national pride among the youth.

"This initiative represents our collective vision for a stronger, more unified India," the GOC-in-C stated, underscoring that the NCC serves as a bridge between young people and the nation's objectives of security, service and nation-building.

The GOC-in-C expressed gratitude to the civil administration for its support in policy formation, resource allocation and logistical assistance which ensure the smooth functioning of NCC activities across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. PTI AB KSS KSS