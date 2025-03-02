J&K: Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma calls on LG Sinha ahead of Budget Session

Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday, an official spokesman said.

Sharma discussed various important matters pertaining to the forthcoming Budget Session of the Assembly with the lieutenant governor, the spokesman said.

The Budget Session will commence in Jammu on March 3 with the lieutenant governor's address.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will present his first budget on March 7. PTI TAS AS AS