J&K LG assures conducive environment for women to realize true potential in J-K

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reiterated his commitment to the socio-economic empowerment of women and providing them with a conducive environment to realise their true potential.

Joining the ‘Sashakt Nari Samman’ event organised by Buddha Art and Painting, in collaboration with Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government College for Women, here, he said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women empowerment has now become a mass movement in the country.

"A new era of women-led development has begun in J&K. Today, our Nari Shakti are scripting their own success stories and have become the active partner in the development journey of Jammu Kashmir," the Lt Governor said.

He called upon the artists, artisans, NGOs, teachers, entrepreneurs and various stakeholders to work collectively for women's empowerment and to ensure that the benefits of government schemes dedicated to Nari Shakti percolate to the grassroots.

Sinha extended his heartiest greetings and felicitations to Nari Shakti on International Women’s Day.

The Lt Governor lauded the remarkable achievements of women artists and artisans of J&K and expressed gratitude for their contribution to Jammu Kashmir and nation-building.

“Women artists and artisans are architects of sustainable development. To be an outstanding creator, one needs to be full of love, kindness and compassion and this is what makes woman artists unique,” he said.

He said greater participation of women artists and artisans in the contemporary art and craft arena has enriched this sector and strengthened the fabric of the cultural ethos.

“Many artisans in J&K and the country have achieved new milestones and others are crafting their way to a brighter tomorrow,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the women achievers and students. He also visited the stalls put up by the women artists and artisans.